Kyōhei Miyajima's Haikyūbu!! Spinoff Manga Ends

Image via Amazon ©Kyōhei Miyajima, Shueisha

Haikyu!!

'swebsite published the final chapter of'smanga, the spinoff of'smanga, on Monday.

Miyajima launched the manga on Shonen Jump+ in 2019. The manga is a "high-tension club activities comedy" series that focuses on rival schools. Shueisha will publish the manga's 14th and final compiled book volume this fall.

Furudate launched the original Haikyu!! manga in 2011, and ended the series in July 2020. Shueisha published the manga's 45th and final volume in November 2020. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and published the manga simultaneously with its Japanese release digitally. MANGA Plus also published the manga digitally in English.

Production I.G 's first television anime adaptation of the manga premiered in April 2014. The second season of the anime premiered in October 2015, and the third season premiered in October 2016. The first half of Haikyu!! To The Top , the fourth season, premiered in January 2020, and episode 13 aired in April 2020. The second half, consisting of episodes 14 to 25, was originally planned to premiere in July 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The second half premiered in October 2020.

HAIKYU!! The Dumpster Battle ( Gekijōban Haikyu!! Gomi Suteba no Kessen ), the first film in the two-part Haikyu!! Final sequel film project, premiered in Japan in February 2024. The film sold 1,529,000 tickets for 2,230,465,540 yen (about US$14.12 million) in its first three days of screening. The film screened in North American theaters on May 31, 2024 in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub .

The film project's second film titled Gekijōban Haikyū!! VS Chiisana Kyojin ( Haikyu!! Vs. The Little Giant) has been green-lit. An anime short "Haikyū!! Bakemono-tachi no Iku Tokoro" (Where Monsters Go) will also air on television.

The manga has also inspired a series of stage plays, a clay-animated short, compilation anime films, and several video anime.

Source: Shonen Jump+