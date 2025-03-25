Exclusive: Gamera-Rebirth- code thyrsos Comic Gets Physical Release on November 25

Prequel comic released in September 2023 tells origin story of kaiju

Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos

announced on Tuesday that it will launch a paperback edition for's prequel comic oftitled, in English on November 25. The first volume is available for pre-order on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Books A Million, and Forbidden Planet

Titan Manga describes the first volume of Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos , which takes place 100,000 years before the events of the anime:

The story follows a boy named Lucius, who is left scarred and vengeful after witnessing the death of his father in one of these brutal conflicts. As the kingdom's experiments lead to the creation of Gamera, a fire-breathing turtle with immense power, Lucius vows to dismantle the aristocracy and destroy the source of these monstrous creations.

Kadokawa launched Gamera -Rebirth- code thyrsos and TATESC Gamera -Rebirth- in September 2023 in English. Renga Kizima drew the TATESC Gamera -Rebirth- comic, a full-color vertical-scroll comic version of the anime.

Gamera -Rebirth- debuted worldwide on Netflix in September 2023. The series has six episodes, focusing on the titular Gamera fighting five kaiju (giant monsters).

Seshita ( Suzume 's CG character direction, Polygon Pictures ' Godzilla anime trilogy, Lupin III vs. Cat's Eye ) directed the anime at ENGI . Seshita, Kenta Ihara ( Uncle From Another World , Saga of Tanya the Evil ), and Hiroshi Seko ( Mob Psycho 100 ) were in charge of series composition, and all three also penned scripts alongside Tetsuya Yamada ( Knights of Sidonia ). Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You , Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ) drew the character designs.

The giant, fire-breathing turtle monster Gamera made his debut in Daiei's 1965 film Daikaijū Gamera ( Gamera the Giant Monster ). Daiei intended the film to compete with TOHO 's similar smash hit giant monster movie Godzilla . The 12th and most recent film in the franchise was Chiisaki Yūsha-tachi ~Gamera~ (Gamera the Brave) in 2006.

Kadokawa also announced a novel adaptation for the anime by director Hiroyuki Seshita in March 2023.

