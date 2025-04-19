Silent Witch Anime Casts Yuki Sakakihara as Neil Clay Maywood

Anime reveals new cast member every Saturday

Aniplex revealed on Saturday that the anime of author Matsuri Isora and artist Nanna Fujimi 's Silent Witch ( Silent Witch: Chinmoku no Majo no Kakushigoto ) light novel series has cast Yuki Sakakihara as Neil Clay Maywood, who is in charge of general affairs for the Serendia Academy's student council.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2024 依空まつり・藤実なんな/KADOKAWA/セレンディア学園広報部

The staff are revealing a new cast member for the anime every Saturday.

Image courtesy of Aniplex © 2024 依空まつり・藤実なんな/KADOKAWA/セレンディア学園広報部

The series will debut on television in July.

The anime will star:

Takaomi Kanasaki ( KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!! , Princess Connect! Re:Dive ) is the chief director, and is also writing and supervising the scripts, as well as serving as the sound director. Yasuo Iwamoto ( Princess Connect! Re:Dive season 2) is directing the anime. Studio Gokumi is producing the anime. Cona Nitanda ( Lucky na Safari de Oni Gokko!? ) is the animation character designer. Cygames and Rina Tayama are credited for the music. Yoshinori Iwanaga is credited for monster and prop design. Eri Yamanashi and Yukiko Maruyama are the art directors. Saori Yoshida is credited for color setting. Kana Imagaki is the 3D CG director. Naoki Etō is the director of photography. Kashiko Kimura is the editor.

The original novels debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Become Novelists) website in February 2020. Kadokawa began publishing the light novels in June 2021, and it released the ninth volume on February 10. The 10th volume is slated for this summer. Isora and Fujimi also debuted a two-volume prequel novel series titled Silent Witch -another- Kekkai no Majutsushi no Nariagari (Rise of the Barrier Mage, also known as Secrets of the Silent Witch -another- ). The first volume shipped in December 2023, and the second and final volume shipped in April 2024.

Tobi Tana launched a manga adaptation of the original novels in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC in July 2021. The manga's fifth compiled book volume shipped in Japan on January 31. Azu Azuko also launched a manga adaptation of the Silent Witch -another- Kekkai no Majutsushi no Nariagari prequel novels in Kadokawa 's ComicWalker service on January 9.

Yen Press licensed the novels, and releases the series under the title Secrets of the Silent Witch . The publisher describes the story:

Monica Everett, the Silent Witch, is the world's only practitioner of Voiceless Magic, a veritable heroine who single-handedly fended off the Black Dragon of legend. However, the young prodigy is actually…super-duper shy! Yup, turns out she only learned Voiceless Magic to avoid speaking in public. Ignorant of this, the Seven Sages have placed her on a top-secret mission to guard the Second Prince. Can Monica keep it together as she contends with both social interaction and the evils targeting the young royal?

Yen Press also licensed Tana, Isora, and Fujimi's Secrets of the Silent Witch manga.

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.