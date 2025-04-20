New Cute High Earth Defense Club Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Theme Songs, July 7 Debut

The staff for the Cute High Earth Defense Club (Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu) franchise unveiled the new Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu Haikara! anime's cast, staff, theme songs, key visual, trailer and July 7 premiere date during the Binan Kōkō Chikyū Bōei-bu Haikara! livestream on Sunday.

The series stars:

Taiga Takano as Shinkurou Unzen

Ryūho Nagaoka as Narushi Sukayu

Noriaki Kanze as Sousuke Unohana

Takahiro Koike as Ushio Oshamanbe

Taichi Kusano as Akuta Aso

Tomomichi Nishimura as Nuru

Tomoaki Maeno as Sutoreito Domeki

Yōhei Azakami as Samon Nyuutou

Daiki Yamashita as Tasuku Nekoma

Hiroki Yasumoto as Kyan

Tomokazu Sugita as Gotenba

The newly announced staff includes:

The series will premiere onat 23:00 JST, and at 23:30 on BS

The in-universe Haikara Roman-dan (Haikara Romance Group) composed of the main cast perform the opening song "Haikara de GO!!" as heard in the video above. The in-universe rival group Bankara Shinei-tai (Bankara New Elite Squad) perform the ending song "Zankō in your eyes."

The Haikara Roman-dan cast members will also launch a bi-weekly podcast beginning in July.

The official YouTube channel for the series is streaming selected episodes of the previous series for free.

Shinji Takamatsu , the director of the anime's first three series and the most recent Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! film, is returning to direct the new anime at Studio DEEN .

The Cute High Earth Defense Club Eternal Love! anime film for the franchise's 10th anniversary premiered in Japan on January 24.

The first Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! television anime season premiered in Japan in January 2015. Crunchyroll , Funimation , and Viewster streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Ponycan USA released the series on DVD and Blu-ray Disc combo packs.

The second television anime, Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! , premiered in Japan in July 2016. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

An original video anime project titled Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! LOVE! LOVE! opened in theaters in August 2017. Crunchyroll began streaming the OVA in November 2017. The OVA had been billed as the "series concluding chapter."

The Cute High Earth Defense Club HAPPY KISS! anime series premiered in April 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

Sources: Cute High Earth Defense Club's X/Twitter account, Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web