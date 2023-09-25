How would you rate episode 1077 of

Such is the scale of Wano and its combatants; even falling down takes a whole episode!

Jokes aside, One Piece 1077 is the beginning of the Wano arc's end and a solid start to the resolution. While we still have a long way to go, this does an excellent job of delivering on some of the critical themes of the arc more immediately.

First, there's a lot of destruction mixed with beauty. One of my favorite moments in the episode is the lanterns sailing past Onigashima as it crumbles and burns. But there is plenty to enjoy, such as Momonosuke's shadow passing over the frightened citizens in the Flower Capital who think Kaido has triumphed again or the explosive volcanic eruptions shaking the screen and sky in their fury. I also liked the added touch of the petals falling over the To Be Continued card at the end, as variations on ritual elements delight me. The team at Toei continues to deliver, and I'm glad to see that continue in the fidelity and direction.

Many of the episode is of the round-robin, grab-bag nature where we check in on various characters. I enjoyed these vignettes - especially with my well-established Nico Robin bias, as she and Brook got in a great gag bit with Chopper - but your mileage will vary as usual. Yamato giving the Beast pirates a talking down was also a highlight, and the sequence with all the big bonk club brandishing looked excellent. The long reminiscing on Tama and Yasue was a smart call, too, as it helped bring the emotional underpinnings of the arc back into clear focus. Overall, it's excellent stuff with little to nothing to begrudge.

