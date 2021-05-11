My Hero Academia Ep 95: Grossest Moment in My Hero Academia Yet The ANN Aftershow -Ep 95: Grossest Moment inYet

The next group of heroes square off in a battle of pure adrenaline. Real Steel decides destruction is the best approach to overcoming Iida and Todoroki's combined strength but Class 1-B has another trick up its sleeve as Mudman proves to be the real brains behind the operation. But Iida has a new power up? How'd he increase his speed?

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.

Cartoon Cipher (AJ) is a cosplayer and YouTube video producer where and the Cartoon Cipher team decode the music of your favorite anime and the English dub dialogue tracks that sometimes come with them. He'll serve as ANN's My Hero Academia expert for the podcast.

00:00 Intros

03:00 ANIME MOVIE TALK

-Getting a new Dragon Ball Super movie and Jacki <3 Broly

-Those My Hero Academia movie character designs: stealth suit mode

-The Demon Slayer film is officially the #1 film worldwide for 2020

17:30 Bananya x Gucci and the crime of not being a rich Instagram influencer 23:00 AJ played Resident Evil Village and its terrifying

33:00 My Hero Academia chat!

