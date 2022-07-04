Anime Expo 2022

October is just around the corner, and Warner Bros. Japan couldn't wait to bring the audience at Anime Expo the freshly done visuals from Mob Psycho 100 III . Alongside a representative from Crunchyroll , the duo energized the crowd with season one's opening theme “99” by MOB CHOIR . The fitting countdown had the packed JW Marriott Ballroom clapping and hollering.

To keep the energy going, the team presented played a trivia game with the crowd. Winners received a small gift, and after the questions, they revealed a new key visual for season three. Afterwards, the panelists went through top scenes from season one and two to keep the audience on their toes. The loudest roar of applause was for Season 2 episode 13, where Claw Boss—Toichiro—explodes in front of Mob. But, they interrupted the scene to present a special video of Takahiro Sakurai (Reigen) and Setsuo Ito (Mob).

Sakurai and Ito announced season three will be premiering in October but the world premiere for episode one and two will happen at Crunchyroll Expo 2022. They hint that season three starts out quiet and builds up, unlike the flashiness of season one and two.

Then, cheers erupted as the two voice actors revealed the Anime Expo audience will be the first to see the opening ahead of Crunchyroll Expo. The opening song is called “1” by MOB CHOIR , which is fitting as the final five seconds of the song repeat “one and only one”. The music overlaps with an animated evolution of Mob as he grows alongside Reigen, who places his hand on his shoulder as he reaches his current self.