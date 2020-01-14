Bandai Namco Ent. Files Trademark for 'Mr. Driller: Drill Land' in Europe

Bandai Namco Entertainment filed a trademark in Europe on January 10 for "Mr. Driller: Drill Land."

The company had filed a trademark for "Mr. Driller Encore" (logo pictured at right) in Japan on September 4, and it was made public on September 17.

Bandai Namco released a puzzle game titled Mr. Driller: Drill Land for Nintendo GameCube in Japan in December 2002. The company launched the original Mr. Driller puzzle game for arcades in 1999. The PlayStation Classic, a console pre-loaded with 20 games from the original PlayStation console's catalog, included the PlayStation version of Mr. Driller in North America, Europe, and Japan.

Source: WIPO via Gematsu



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.