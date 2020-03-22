News
Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan Comedy Anime Debuts Streaming on April 10
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for Rensuke Oshikiri's mini anime project Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan (Tatami-chan the Guest Room Spirit) revealed on Friday that the anime will debut on 16 streaming services in Japan on April 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST. The show will debut on dTV, d Anime Store, Video Market, GyaO! Store, DMM.com. Mirail, TSUTATA.TV, Hikari TV, Nico Nico Channel, Movie Full, Happy! Dōga, Bandai Channel, Rakuten TV, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, and Anitele.
The "pleasant horror gag comedy" centers around the life of Tatami-chan, a sardonic ghost from Iwate Prefecture who is now living in Tokyo among other spirits, supernatural entities, and humans. In addition to dealing with otherworldly matters, the unemployed Tatami-chan has to deal with job-hunting as well as paying for gas, water, and electricity.
Oshikiri launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project on October 25, and it ran until December 25. The campaign is considered funded, despite raising 2,667,000 yen (about US$24,360) towards its 5 million yen (about US$46,000) goal. The project is Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime, and he is also drawing the art, writing the scripts, and drafting the original character designs.
Shun Tokuda (One Room, The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini!) is editing and compositing the animation, and Zero-G (The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini!, Grand Blue, Tsugumomo) is producing the animation. ORESAMA performs the project's theme song "CATCH YOUR SWEET MIND."
Source: Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan anime's website