Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan Comedy Anime Debuts Streaming on April 10

The official website for Rensuke Oshikiri 's mini anime project Zashiki-Warashi no Tatami-chan (Tatami-chan the Guest Room Spirit) revealed on Friday that the anime will debut on 16 streaming services in Japan on April 10 at 8:00 p.m. JST. The show will debut on dTV , d Anime Store, Video Market , GyaO! Store, DMM .com. Mirail , TSUTATA.TV, Hikari TV , Nico Nico Channel, Movie Full, Happy! Dōga, Bandai Channel , Rakuten TV , U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai , and Anitele.

The "pleasant horror gag comedy" centers around the life of Tatami-chan, a sardonic ghost from Iwate Prefecture who is now living in Tokyo among other spirits, supernatural entities, and humans. In addition to dealing with otherworldly matters, the unemployed Tatami-chan has to deal with job-hunting as well as paying for gas, water, and electricity.

Oshikiri launched a crowdfunding campaign for the project on October 25, and it ran until December 25. The campaign is considered funded, despite raising 2,667,000 yen (about US$24,360) towards its 5 million yen (about US$46,000) goal. The project is Oshikiri's directorial debut in anime, and he is also drawing the art, writing the scripts, and drafting the original character designs.

Shun Tokuda ( One Room , The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! ) is editing and compositing the animation, and Zero-G ( The [email protected] SideM Wake Atte Mini! , Grand Blue , Tsugumomo ) is producing the animation. ORESAMA performs the project's theme song "CATCH YOUR SWEET MIND."