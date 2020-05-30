Sōkō Musume Senki TV Anime Reveals Visual

The official website for the Sōkō Musume Senki television anime adaptation launched on Friday revealing a new visual for the anime.

DMM Games announced the anime for its Sōkō Musume (Armored Girls) game franchise during the AnimeJapan 2019 event.

The anime's story will be based on the story of Sōkō Musume Mizel Rem Crisis , the rebooted version of the franchise 's game that launched on May 21. The game originally debuted in January 2018, but went down for long-term maintenance in June 2018.

In the game, the female characters are clad in parts from Little Battlers eXperience robots. DMM Games and Level 5 announced the project in September 2017. DMM Games streamed an animated video for the game in October 2017.

Sōkō Musume is planned as a multimedia franchise , with planned plastic models from Kotobukiya , and a manga that launched in Shogakukan 's Corocoro Aniki magazine in its 2020 winter issue last November.