The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Anime Unveils Visual for 2nd Half

The official website for the second television anime season based on Kore Yamazaki 's The Ancient Magus' Bride ( Mahō Tsukai no Yome ) manga unveiled a new visual for the anime's second half at Anime Expo on Saturday.

The second season's first half premiered on April 6, and ended on June 22. The second half will premiere on October 5.

The season adapts the "Gakuin" (College) arc of the manga, which launched in May 2018.

Kazuaki Terasawa is returning from the The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm OAD project to direct the season at Studio Kafka , a new animation studio established specifically for the OAD project. Aya Takaha returns from the first television anime season to pen the script alongside Yoko Yonaiyama ( The Ancient Magus' Bride - The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm ) and Chiaki Nishinaka . Hirotaka Katō is returning from the previous anime in the franchise as the character designer. Junichi Matsumoto returns to compose the music.

Source: Press release