Netmarble Appoints Byung Gyu Kim as New Co-CEO

Image via Kabam website © Netmarble Corp.

South Korean game developer and publisherannounced on Wednesday that it has appointed Byung Gyu Kim as co-CEO alongside Young-sig Kwon. Kim will be formally appointed at the company's shareholders' meeting in March and was previously the company's vice president.

Gi-wook Do, the company's former co-CEO, will now serve as CFO (chief financial oficer).

The company's Seven Knights game inspired the 2021 television anime adaptation SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor . Netmarble also developed the Blade & Soul Revolution mobile game, based on NCSoft 's Blade & Soul MMO, which inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014. The company also developed Ni no Kuni : Cross Worlds based on Level 5 's Ni no Kuni game, the Tower of God : New World game based on SIU 's Tower of God manhwa (which inspired the 2020 television anime and an upcoming July 2024 sequel), and The Seven Deadly Sins : Grand Cross based on Nakaba Suzuki 's The Seven Deadly Sins manga.

The company also distributes Lasengle, Aniplex , and Type-Moon 's Fate/Grand Order mobile game in South Korea.

Source: Press release