Netmarble Appoints Byung Gyu Kim as New Co-CEO

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda

South Korean game developer and publisher Netmarble announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Byung Gyu Kim as co-CEO alongside Young-sig Kwon. Kim will be formally appointed at the company's shareholders' meeting in March and was previously the company's vice president.

Gi-wook Do, the company's former co-CEO, will now serve as CFO (chief financial oficer).

The company's Seven Knights game inspired the 2021 television anime adaptation SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor. Netmarble also developed the Blade & Soul Revolution mobile game, based on NCSoft's Blade & Soul MMO, which inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014. The company also developed Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds based on Level 5's Ni no Kuni game, the Tower of God: New World game based on SIU's Tower of God manhwa (which inspired the 2020 television anime and an upcoming July 2024 sequel), and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross based on Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins manga.

The company also distributes Lasengle, Aniplex, and Type-Moon's Fate/Grand Order mobile game in South Korea.

