News
Netmarble Appoints Byung Gyu Kim as New Co-CEO
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Gi-wook Do, the company's former co-CEO, will now serve as CFO (chief financial oficer).
The company's Seven Knights game inspired the 2021 television anime adaptation SEVEN KNIGHTS REVOLUTION: Hero Successor. Netmarble also developed the Blade & Soul Revolution mobile game, based on NCSoft's Blade & Soul MMO, which inspired a television anime adaptation in 2014. The company also developed Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds based on Level 5's Ni no Kuni game, the Tower of God: New World game based on SIU's Tower of God manhwa (which inspired the 2020 television anime and an upcoming July 2024 sequel), and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross based on Nakaba Suzuki's The Seven Deadly Sins manga.
The company also distributes Lasengle, Aniplex, and Type-Moon's Fate/Grand Order mobile game in South Korea.
Source: Press release