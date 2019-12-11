Interest
Akira Amano Draws New Visual Ahead of Psycho-Pass 3 Finale
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Manga artist and character designer Akira Amano drew new artwork just in time for the finale of Psycho-Pass 3. The visual shows characters Arata Shindō, Kei Mikhail Ignatov, and Kōichi Azusawa.
Amano is the original character designer for the Psycho-Pass franchise as well as the creator of the ēlDLIVE and Reborn! manga series.
The original Psycho-Pass anime premiered in 2012 and ran for 22 episodes. The 11-episode Psycho-Pass 2 television anime series then premiered in October 2014, and the Psycho-Pass movie opened in Japan in January 2015. Funimation released all three anime on home video.
The franchise also includes the newly released three-film Psycho-Pass SS or Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System project. The first film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.1 Tsumi to Batsu (Crime and Punishment), opened in Japan on January 25. The second film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.2 First Guardian, opened in Japan on February 15. The third film, Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System Case.3 Onshū no Kanata ni ____ (In the Realm Beyond Is ____), opened in Japan on March 8.
The franchise has inspired several manga adaptations and spinoff manga, as well as the Psycho-Pass: Mandatory Happiness game.
Source: Comic Natalie