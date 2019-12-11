Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Creator Draws Theme Song Singer Yū Serizawa

Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun creator Osamu Nishi drew an illustration of singer and voice actress Yū Serizawa with the titular character. Serizawa is wearing the same stage costume featured on the jacket art for the anime's ending song.

The art was included as a center color illustration in the December 12th issue of Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. An upcoming Twitter campaign will let fans enter to win one of 30 signed copies of the illustration. Collectors can also get a copy as a clear file at Serizawa's upcoming concert at Zepp Divercity in Tokyo on December 22 or as an A2 size poster with the purchase of next week's issue of Weekly Shōnen Champion at Animate and GAMERS stores.

Serizawa is both a solo singer and a member of the idol group i☆Ris . The group has performed theme songs for such anime as Pretty Rhythm Rainbow Live , Twin Star Exorcists , Akiba's Trip: The Animation , PriPara , Idol Time PriPara , Magical Girl Site , Wise Man's Grandchild , and Magical Sempai . Serizawa has independently performed theme songs for How Clumsy you are, Miss Ueno , Million Arthur , and How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord .

The Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun anime series premiered on October 5 and it will have 23 episodes. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

The story of Mairimashita! Iruma-kun follows Iruma, a kind-hearted 14-year-old boy whose parents sell him to demons for their own selfish interests. However, the demon he is sold to has no grandson of his own, so he dotes on Iruma and sends him to demon school.

Nishi launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in March 2017, and Akita Shoten published the 12th volume on September 6.

Source: Comic Natalie