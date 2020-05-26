One Piece Cosplayers Around the World Make #passthevivrecard Tribute Video

One Piece cosplayers around the world have been participating in the #passthevivrecard relay challenge on social media platforms, where they cosplay a character from the series while staying at home. Over 200 cosplayers participated, including Anri Okita, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram and 391,000 followers on Twitter.

The contributions have been compiled into a video organized and edited by Dave Schot (@shotcaller_cosplats on Instagram).

The #passthevivrecard hashtag is a riff on the #passthebrush challenge, which went viral on social media last month. Participants of the challenge would beauty themselves up with makeup and clothes while staying at home.

"This video was made to show that no matter what crisis, no matter what event that's happening, we stand by you, and the fans, and will stick together no matter what," says Tivo Mendoza, who also helped organize the challenge.

The full list of participating cosplayers can be accessed from this spreadsheet.

