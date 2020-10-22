Mamoru Hosoda's Studio Chizu Animates Its 1st Original Anime Ad

Ad for Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company depicts scenes from Hosoda's films

Studio Chizu , the production company behind Mamoru Hosoda films like Mirai and The Boy and The Beast , released its first ever original animated commercial on Thursday. Hiroyasu Aoki ( The Boy and The Beast assistant director) directed the 30-second commercial for Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company's life plan advisor recruitment drive.

Last year, Studio Chizu collaborated with Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company to draw an illustration of an office lady. In the previous ad, the office lady was inspired by Sakae, the matriarch of Summer Wars , and aspired to be a better person. The new animated ad depicts the same character as she reflects on inspiring moments from The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , Wolf Children , The Boy and The Beast , and Mirai .

Incidentally, the office lady now has a name: Aki. She is voiced by actress Kanon Nanaki ( Cells at Work! stage play). Her character is designed by Hiroyuki Aoyama ( The Girl Who Leapt Through Time , Summer Wars , Mirai animation director), who also served as animation director on the ad. The special website for the ad released Aoyama's character design sketches, shown below:

Studio Chizu commented on the ad, translated as follows: "We are currently facing an era of enormous change. Many of society's values, which were previously unshaken, are now cracking and crumbling. Everyone in this world is living without a map for the future. Within these turbulent times, we believe that animation is what affirms the world. No matter what the era, animation must affirm the present and future that children live in. We will continue to believe in the power of animation, and we want to continue being 'challengers' who paint new values and futures as we face all the youth, children, and families of this world. We hope that this lone young lady's power into the future is conveyed through this animation."

Source: Comic Natalie