Makoto Shinkai Reacts to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Beating His Films at the Box Office

Mugen Train is now second highest-earning film of all time in Japan

Last Tuesday, it was reported that the Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime had outsold Makoto Shinkai 's your name. in Japan's box office. Shinkai himself has reacted to this new development by tweeting: "Whoa, already?! (laughs) As frustrating as that may be for me, the fact that records are constantly getting beaten is the sign of a healthy entertainment industry. The least I can do is work hard to create good films."

Mugen Train has since earned a total of 27.5 billion yen, beating Titanic (26.2 billion yen) to become the the second highest-earning film of all time in Japan. Only Spirited Away (30.8 billion yen) now sits above it.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.

[Via Yaraon!]