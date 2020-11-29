News
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Capsizes Titanic to Become #2 All-Time Film in Japan
posted on by Egan Loo
Mugen Train already topped China's Legend of Deification as the highest-grossing animated film worldwide in 2020, and it displaced Dolittle as the #5 film worldwide in 2020.
Starting last Saturday, participating theaters gave filmgoers one million copies of the second bonus A5-size card with an exclusive illustration (seen below) by ufotable.
Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train began screening in 38 IMAX theaters in Japan on October 16. The film had the highest opening weekend globally for the October 16-18 weekend. The film sold 3,424,930 tickets and earned 4,623,117,450 yen (about US$43.85 million) in Japan in its first three days. The film sold 910,507 tickets and earned over 1,268,724,700 yen (about US$12.03 million) on its opening day alone, making it the highest weekday opening day in Japan ever.
The main staff members of the previous television anime returned for the sequel film. TOHO and Aniplex are handling the film's distribution in Japan. Funimation and Aniplex of America will screen the film in theaters in North America in early 2021.
Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Twitter account