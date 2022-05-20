Fist of the North Star's Tetsuo Hara Draws Jacket Illustration for Junretsu CD

Fist of the North Star manga illustrator Tetsuo Hara drew the jacket illustration for musical group Junretsu's newest single, which ships in Japan on June 8. The illustration depicts Yujiro Shirakawa as Kenshiro, Kazuyoshi Sakai as Raoh, Ryohei Odai as Toki, and Shota Gogami as Jagi.

Sakai, who proposed the collaboration in the first place, professed to be a fan of Fist of the North Star since his childhood. Shirakawa also commented that the series has a special place in his heart, and that in his childhood he wanted to become Kenshiro. He said that he and his now deceased father used to sing the first ending theme together as they listened to it on a cassette tape.

"More than 30 years have passed since I wrote in my elementary school graduation book that I wanted to become Kenshiro, and now that dream has finally come true," he remarked.

Hara received the offer through the comedian Chance Oshiro, who is a long-time acquaintance of Sakai's. Hara commented: "It's Chance's fault that I got mixed up with Junretsu and was roped into drawing an illustration of the members. But it was also a good Chance, so I took the opportunity to draw the members channeling the Hokuto Shinken. This will be the last time the members assemble with this lineup, so I drew the current Junretsu blazing brilliantly in their peak!"

The group formed in 2006 and is comprised of several tokusatsu actors. Odai announced in April that he is retiring from the group within the end of the year.

The original Fist of the North Star manga by Buronson and Tetsuo Hara ran in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine from 1983 to 1988.

Source: Comic Natalie