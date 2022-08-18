Pokémon Go 3D Billboard Ad Shows Off the Felines

Watch Meowth, Skitty, Espurr, Purrloin, Glameow & Litten come alive on screen

Pokémon Go celebrated International Cat Day (August 8) last week by debuting the purrfect 3D billboard ad at the Cross Shinjuku Vision.

The ad, which features feline Pokémon such as Meowth, Skitty, Espurr, Purrloin, Glameow, and Litten, will be on display until September 5. In addition, these Pokémon will be easier to encounter inside the Pokémon Go game within the Cross Shinjuku Vision's vicinity during the billboard's run. The building is located just outside the east exit of the JR Shinjuku Station.

The game added a selection of Pokémon from the Alola region in March.