GameRant: Warner Bros. Discovery Has No Plans To Cut Toonami

The block also plans to continue its slate of original anime projects, including the upcoming

GameRant reported on Saturday that Warner Bros. Discovery has no plans to cut Adult Swim 's Toonami block, according to representatives of the company. The company also confirmed that the block will continue its slate of original animated projects. This includes the Housing Complex C horror anime (pictured right), which will premiere on October 1.

The project represents the block's recent commitment to producing original anime or anime-adjacent content alongside English-dubbed versions of Japanese television anime. Yūji Nara is directing the series at Ogikubo-based animation studio Akatsuki, which worked on a Gucci ad featuring an animated version of Miley Cyrus . amphibian is credited for the original concept. Jason DeMarco , creative director of Toonami and senior vice president of action and anime for WarnerMedia, is the executive producer and Production I.G. USA 's Maki Terashima-Furuta ( FLCL Alternative , Fena: Pirate Princess ) is the producer.

The statement may come as reassurance to animation fans amid the company's recent upheavals. According to insider leaks, the consolidations and restructurings have involved numerous cuts to HBO Max 's lineup, including several animation projects and the live-action Batgirl film.

Warner Bros. Discovery announced earlier this month that HBO Max and Discovery+ will merge into a single streaming platform in 2023. WBD did not announce the new brand name pricing.

Adult Swim and HBO Max 's adult animation development teams merged in 2021. Suzanna Makkos was appointed executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation for both brands.

WarnerMedia announced a reorganization of its divisions in March in 2019 that brings many of its subsidiaries and brands — including Otter Media (Ellation, Crunchyroll , Rooster Teeth , VRV ), Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and Boomerang — into a single "Global Kids & Young Adults" unit.

Source: Gamerant (Kevin Credo) via CBR