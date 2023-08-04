Interest
Mori Calliope's One Piece Track 'Future Island' Cracks 8 Million Views
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Following the release of her debut album last year, hololive VTuber Mori Calliope has a new single, “Future Island,” a collaboration with the popular manga series ONE PIECE. Listeners have streamed the music video over 8 million times since it debuted on July 3.
Calliope worked on the track to promote One Piece manga volume #106, released on July 4. Volume #106's plot occurs amidst the Egghead Arc, the storyline succeeding the Wano arc.Calliope is the first hololive English talent to make a major label debut. Her first two EPs hit No. 1 on the iTunes Album Chart, Daily Chart, and iTunes HIPHOP Chart in the U.S. and Japan. Her debut EP SHINIGAMI NOTE made it to the top of the iTunes Album Chart in six countries and hit #1 on the iTunes HIPHOP Album Chart in 16 countries worldwide. Universal Music Group/EMI Records released her first album SINDERELLA on December 16. The album ranked in the Top Current Album Sales chart on US Billboard.
She headlined her first concert, "Mori Calliope Major Debut Concert New Underworld Order," at Toyosu PIT on July 21. The concert streamed in 75 countries and regions and trended #1 in the U.S., #2 in Japan, and #3 globally on Twitter.
