Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VI

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Bleach & Burn The Witch, Hello Kitty, Nintendo, Gudetama, and more welcome the new year!

More colorful and dragon-themed 2024 New Year's greetings from anime, manga and game creators!

Aggretsuko

gcxa5guw4aya5yu
Image via twitter.com
© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Burn The Witch

gcmt_fxboaaux7t
Image via twitter.com
©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・ｄｅｎｔｓｕ・ぴえろ ©久保帯人／集英社・「BURN THE WITCH」製作委員会

Jun Fukuyama

gcqy0aja8aaobxo
Image via twitter.com
©PONY CANYON ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Gudetama

gcxnkqowmaakcav
Image via twitter.com
© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Hello Kitty

gcw_bxexsaapgkj
Image via twitter.com
© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Nights with a Cat

gcqblifayaa8tcl
Image via twitter.com
©キュルZ・KADOKAWA／夜は猫といっしょ

Nintendo of America

gcxaspxwyaachsl
Image via twitter.com
© Nintendo. Games are property of their respective owners. Nintendo of America Inc. Headquarters are in Redmond, Washington, USA

Odekake Kozame

gcp9butbmaaunii
Image via twitter.com
©ペンギンボックス・KADOKAWA／おでかけ子ザメ

Sanrio

gcwxsqwwoaabekd
Image via twitter.com
© 2023 SANRIO CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved.

Toei Animation Europe

gb4ftyuaeaaselj
Image via twitter.com
© 2020 Toei Animation EUROPE. All Rights Reserved.

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

This article has a follow-up: Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VII (2024-01-02 02:58)
follow-up of Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part V
