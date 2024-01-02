Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VI
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Bleach & Burn The Witch, Hello Kitty, Nintendo, Gudetama, and more welcome the new year!
More colorful and dragon-themed 2024 New Year's greetings from anime, manga and game creators!
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and Burn The Witch
Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!
follow-up of Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part V
discuss this in the forum |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history