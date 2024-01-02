×
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VII

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Many legendary manga creators send their New Year greetings as well

From legends like Tetsuo Hara and Rumiko Takahashi to up-and-comers like Kyuryu Z and Penguin Box, several manga creators sent readers their New Year's greetings!

Black Clover

gcqanswauaaoslp
Image via twitter.com
©田畠裕基／集英社

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

gcr2tmjauaabv7n
Image via twitter.com
© 山田鐘人・アベツカサ／小学館

Kentaro Yabuki

gcr2_jox0aa_swa
Image via twitter.com
©矢吹健太朗／集英社

Kyuryu Z

gcr3sj8wcaa6nfe
Image via twitter.com
©キュルZ

Miki Yoshikawa

gcr1szmbsaapyrc
Image via twitter.com
©吉河美希・講談社

Penguin Box

gcxi-6uakaaasg8
Image via twitter.com
©ペンギンボックス

Rumiko Takahashi

e2wlqbkvoaehfxt
Image via twitter.com
© 高橋留美子／小学館

Tetsuo Hara

gcr1n9cwuaa7stt
Image via twitter.com
© Coamix Inc.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

gcr1p-2wgaauref
Image via twitter.com
©川上泰樹・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ製作委員会 ©柴・伏瀬・講談社／転スラ日記製作委員会

Weekly Shonen Jump

gca3ctfb0ae81og
Image via twitter.com
©権平ひつじ／集英社 ©松井優征／集英社

Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!

