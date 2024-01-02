Interest
Happy New Year From the Anime World: Enter the Dragon Part VII
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Many legendary manga creators send their New Year greetings as well
From legends like Tetsuo Hara and Rumiko Takahashi to up-and-comers like Kyuryu Z and Penguin Box, several manga creators sent readers their New Year's greetings!
Kyuryu Z
Penguin Box
Rumiko Takahashi
Tetsuo Hara
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
Many more anime, manga, and game New Year's greetings (nengajō) are out there, so if you know of one we've missed, feel free to let us know in our forums or by email (newsroom at animenewsnetwork.com). Akemashite Omedetō Gozaimasu!