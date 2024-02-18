Oshi no Ko's Ai Voice Actress Rie Takahashi Covers Yoasobi's 'Idol' Song

Music video of Takahashi's "Idol" cover premiered on February 2, now has 6.5 million views

Just when you think the opening theme song of the first season of the Oshi no Ko anime "Idol" by YOASOBI could not get any better than it already has, Ai's voice actress Rie Takahashi did a cover of the hit song, and its music video premiered on YouTube on February 2. The video now has 6.5 million views as of press time.

Takahashi first performed her version of "Idol" during the live corner of the "Ichigo Production☆Fan Thanksgiving 2023" event on November 26, which totally hyped the fans.

The song, originally performed by pop duo YOASOBI , dominated the Billboard Japan 2023 charts, ranking #1 in five singles charts. Additionally, YOASOBI topped Billboard Japan's Artist 100 chart for 2023. The song also topped the Music category of Yahoo! Japan Search Awards 2023.

The anime adaptation of Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari 's Oshi no Ko manga premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a 90-minute first episode. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub . The anime's second season has been green-lit.

Source: Press release