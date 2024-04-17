Voice Actress Akari Uehara Announces Surprise Marriage & More

Akari Uehara , voice of Vegan Eldriel from Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time , announced her marriage on X (formerly Twitter ) on April 15. In the announcement, Tamura posted a surprise and heartfelt message to her fans and those she works with.

Image via clair-sound.co.jp

🌸I have an announcement🌸

In her message, Uehara writes (roughly translated):

To all of you who always support me,



Thank you for your continued warm support.



I apologize for the inconvenience, but I would like to announce that I have married the person I have been dating for some time.



And I am bearing a new life.

The baby is scheduled to be born in September.

I am pleased to report I am in a stabile condition, and my body has started to change as my unborn child grows.

Right now I am living a peaceful life, both mentally and physically, and I am hoping my child will be born safely.



I will continue to work as hard as I can while keeping an eye on changes in my physical condition.

I would appreciate it if you would kindly watch over me.

Thank you for your continued support.

At the time of this writing, Tamura has received 400 responses, most of which are well-wishes from her fans and collogues.

Uehara has also appeared in King's Game The Animation as Riona Matsumoto, Nobunaga Teacher's Young Bride as Saito Kicho, WorldEnd as Nephren-Ruq-Insania, among others. Her full résumé can be found through her agency.