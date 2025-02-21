Exclusive: One Piece Gets Lost in New Labyrinth Board Game

Have you ever watched One Piece and just wished you were the pirate swordsman Zoro? Now you can live out your anime fantasies and see what it's like to get completely lost all the time in Ravensburger's newly announced One Piece edition of its Labyrinth board game. The toy and game company is releasing One Piece Labyrinth in summer 2025 with an MSRP of US$29.99.

Image courtesy of Ravensburger © 尾田栄一郎/集英社・フジテレビ・東映アニメーション

In One Piece 's take on Ravensburger's classic board game, competing players navigate through an everchanging moving maze with the goal of reaching the members of the Straw Hat Crew. With any luck, Zoro isn't completely off the map by the end of the game!

Ravensburger released the original Labyrinth in 1986, and it has since sold almost 30 million copies. Labyrinth has had over 20 different versions over the years for various franchises, including Pokémon , Super Mario , Disney, and Minecraft , among others.

The television anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga premiered in October 1999, and has also been airing since then.

The One Piece anime will resume the ongoing Egghead arc in April. The abridged 21-episode " One Piece Log: Fish-Man Island Saga " anime is currently airing, and debuted on November 3 after a delay.

The second live-action season of One Piece is currently in development, as is The One Piece remake anime at Wit Studio for Netflix .

Source: Email correspondence