Dorohedoro Anime Unveils More Cast, (K)NoW_NAME's Opening Song, 2nd Video

The official Twitter account for the television anime of Q Hayashida 's Dorohedoro manga unveiled more cast members and the anime's second promotional video on Wednesday. The video previews the opening theme song "Welcome to Chaos" by the unit (K)NoW_NAME.

The newly announced cast members are:

Tooru Nara as Matsumura, a Sorceror and Fujita's partner

as Matsumura, a Sorceror and Fujita's partner Takuma Terashima as Fukuyama, a Sorceror who works at a pie shop and can make any pie

Mayu Udono (who also plays Kikurage) as Aitake (left) and Maitake (right), Sorcerors who work at En's restaurant and can transmutate

Hiro Shimono as an insect Sorceror who can change humans into insects

Takehito Koyasu as a Sorceror who can melt anything (left)

Miyuri Shimabukuro as a Sorceror who can grant life (right)



The previously announced cast includes:

Wataru Takagi as Caiman, an amnesiac man whose head was magically transformed into a lizard's head



Reina Kondo as Nikaidō, Caiman's friend who is absurdly strong



Kenyuu Horiuchi as En, the boss of the En family, who are major players in the world of Sorcerors



Yoshimasa Hosoya as Shin, an assassin and cleaner who works for the En family



Yu Kobayashi as Noi, Shin's partner and En's cousin



Kengo Takanashi as Fujita, a lowly, crybaby Sorceror who serves the En family



Miyu Tomita as Ebisu, a Sorceror and hanger-on of the En family



Hisao Egawa as Vaux, a doctor who specializes in treating magical injuries



Mitsuhiro Ichiki as Kasukabe, a doctor researching Sorcerors





Mayu Udono as Kikurage, a mysterious creature that can use magic



Songdo as Risu, a member of the Cross-Eyes organization



Tetsu Inada as Tanba, the owner of a pie shop



Shinichiro Miki as Turkey, one of the En family's top brass



Hozumi Gōda as Asu, a demon



Anri Katsu as Chōta, one of the En family's top brass





Viz Media describes the story in the manga's first volume:

In a city so dismal it's known only as "the Hole," a clan of Sorcerers have been plucking people off the streets to use as guinea pigs for atrocious "experiments" in the black arts. In a dark alley, Nikaido found Caiman, a man with a reptile head and a bad case of amnesia. To undo the spell, they're hunting and killing the Sorcerers in the Hole, hoping that eventually they'll kill the right one. But when En, the head Sorcerer, gets word of a lizard-man slaughtering his people, he sends a crew of "cleaners" into the Hole, igniting a war between two worlds.

Yuichiro Hayashi ( Garo the Animation , Garo: Divine Flame , Kakegurui ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Banana Fish , Mob Psycho 100 , Vinland Saga ) is in charge of series composition. Tomohiro Kishi ( 91 Days , Garo -Vanishing Line- ) is designing the characters. [K]NoW_NAME ( Sakura Quest , Fairy gone ) are composing the music.

The anime will premiere on January 12 at 24:00 (effectively January 13 at 12:00 a.m.) on Tokyo MX . The anime will stream in Japan on Netflix , and Netflix will premiere the show before its premiere on Japanese television.

The science-fiction manga debuted in Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki magazine in 1999. When Monthly Ikki ended serialization in 2014, the manga moved to its replacement magazine Hibana , and then to Monthly Shonen Sunday when Hibana ceased publication in 2017. The manga ended in Monthly Shonen Sunday 's October issue in September 2018. The manga's 23rd and final compiled book volume shipped last November.

Viz Media began distributing the manga digitally when it launched SigIKKI, its online English version of Shogakukan 's Monthly Ikki seinen manga magazine, in 2009. The North American manga distributor then began releasing the title in printed book form in 2010, and the 23rd volume shipped on September 17.