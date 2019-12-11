NHK Unveils Breakers TV Anime About Para-Athletes

NHK announced on Thursday that it is producing a new sports television anime titled Breakers that will premiere on January 7 within the channel's Tensai TV-kun YOU educational program, which airs every Friday at 6:45 p.m. The anime will center on para-athletes who all meet an outcast sports scientist named Ren Narita. The anime will have four stories about four different sports: wheelchair basketball, track and high jump, goalball, and paralympic swimming.

Shinichiro Miki will play outcast sports scientist Ren Narita (character name romanizations not official). Sakiko Tamagawa will play Narita's robot assistant Tama. Other cast members include:

Masataka Nishikawa ( Hanebad! episode director) is directing the anime at Albacrow . Hiromu Kumamoto ( Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories , Working Buddies! ) is penning the scripts. Albacrow Lab is credited for the character designs. BugLug is composing the anime's music and is also performing the anime's theme song "SUPER HERO." The main Tensai TV-kun YOU program will also feature guest stars tied to the actual sports.

Other staff members include:

