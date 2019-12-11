News
NHK Unveils Breakers TV Anime About Para-Athletes
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
NHK announced on Thursday that it is producing a new sports television anime titled Breakers that will premiere on January 7 within the channel's Tensai TV-kun YOU educational program, which airs every Friday at 6:45 p.m. The anime will center on para-athletes who all meet an outcast sports scientist named Ren Narita. The anime will have four stories about four different sports: wheelchair basketball, track and high jump, goalball, and paralympic swimming.
Shinichiro Miki will play outcast sports scientist Ren Narita (character name romanizations not official). Sakiko Tamagawa will play Narita's robot assistant Tama. Other cast members include:
- Yui Okada as Kai in the wheelchair basketball story
- Arthur Lounsbery as Shun
- Ryoka Yuzuki as Yōko
- Jun Fukuyama as Hayato
- Marie Mizuno as Yuki
- Sōshirō Hori as the coach
- Kazuki Miyagi as Itō
- Yū Okano as Nobu Narita
- Kenta Miyake as Ken Narita/Narrator
Masataka Nishikawa (Hanebad! episode director) is directing the anime at Albacrow. Hiromu Kumamoto (Yamishibai: Japanese Ghost Stories, Working Buddies!) is penning the scripts. Albacrow Lab is credited for the character designs. BugLug is composing the anime's music and is also performing the anime's theme song "SUPER HERO." The main Tensai TV-kun YOU program will also feature guest stars tied to the actual sports.
Other staff members include:
- Art Director: Kazuhiro Arai
- Director of Photography: Kouji Hayashi
- Research Cooperation: Renshi Chōkai (2016 Paralympics Wheelchair Basketball Japan Representative)
- Animation Producer: Ryousuke Inagaki
- Producer: Etsuko Hakamada
- Production Coordination: Kenichi Kuroda, Jun Sakata
- Production Cooperation: Directions
Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie