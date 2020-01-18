Hello World Manga Adaptation Reaches Climax in February

The February issue of Shueisha 's Ultra Jump magazine announced on Saturday that Manatsu Suzuki and Yoshihiro Sono 's Hello World manga will reach its climax in the magazine's March issue, which will ship on February 19.

Suzuki ( Lostorage conflated WIXOSS ) and Sono ( Tokyo Ghoul , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress art design) launched the manga in Ultra Jump last July. The manga's first volume shipped on September 19.

The manga adapts Hello World , the original anime film by director Tomohiko Ito and Graphinica .

The "sci-fi love story" film is set in Kyoto in the year 2027, and features famous landmarks such as Fushimi Inari Taisha and Kamo Shrine. The film centers on Naomi Katagaki, a male high school student. One day, a person who calls himself Naomi 10 years from now appears in front of the young Naomi. Together, they must change the future and save a classmate, Ruri, whom the younger Naomi starts to date in three months.

The film opened in Japan on September 20, and debuted at #6 at the Japanese box office. A novelization of the film shipped on June 21. A second manga adaptation, a romantic comedy spinoff "if" manga by Rippo Inukai, launched on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ website and app on August 9.