Media Blasters to Release Eiken, Jungle de Ikou!, Jubei-Chan 2 Anime on Blu-ray Disc

Releases planned for this year will include English dub

Media Blasters and its AnimeWorks label announced on Facebook on Wednesday that they will release the Eiken OVA , the Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu television anime, and the Jungle de Ikou! OVA on Blu-ray Disc this year. The companies stated that they have re-licensed all three anime from King Records .

The releases will mark the first time the three anime are getting Blu-ray Disc releases in North America. Media Blasters and AnimeWorks will also release the three anime again on DVD. The releases on Blu-ray Disc and DVD will also include English-dubbed audio tracks.

Media Blasters descries Eiken :

Densuke just enrolled at the exclusive Zashono academy. Eager to participate in extracurricular activities, he never expected to join the mysterious Eiken Club. Oddly enough, all the other members seem to be busty hot co-eds and most of the clubs activities involve them wearing bikinis! Despite the visual distractions, Densuke isn't interested in anyone but the shy and beautiful Chiharu.​ Long out of print on DVD, EIKEN is back and looking better than ever on blu-ray!

Media Blasters previously released the two-episode OVA on DVD on 2004.



Media Blasters describes Jungle de Ikou! :

After meeting a dancing old man in what she thinks is just a surreal dream, a preteen schoolgirl embarks on a series of fanservice-filled magical girl adventures with a little creature named Ongo, who might possibly be evil (?), and a shy girl with mysterious powers named Nami​.

Media Blasters and AnimeWorks previously released the three-episode OVA on DVD in 2001.



Media Blasters describes Jubei-Chan 2: The Counter Attack of Siberia Yagyu :

Three hundred years ago, in the frigid land of Siberia, Jubei Yagyu engaged in a fierce battle with Kitaretsusai of the Northern Yagyu clan. The conflict was costly as his daughter Freesia was frozen in suspended animation. As a result of present day global warming, Freesia breaks free from her icy prison and moves to Japan as a middle school transfer student, where she befriends Jiyuu Nanohana. Little does Jiyuu know that Freesia is targeting her to acquire the coveted Lovely Eye Patch, which Freesia believes is rightfully hers. Originally released on DVD by Geneon , AnimeWorks presents JUBEI CHAN 2 on blu-ray for the first time!

The 13-episode series originally aired in 2004. Geneon Entertainment Inc. released the anime on DVD in 2005-2006. Media Blasters then released a box set for the series in 2012.

