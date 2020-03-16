'Digimon Adventure:' Reboot Anime Unveils New Trailer, Updated Cast

The official website for the Digimon Adventure: reboot anime unveiled a new trailer and the cast for the anime on Tuesday. The cast features all new voice actors for the DigiDestined characters, and an almost complete returning cast for the partner Digimon. (Only Mie Sonozaki is a non-returning cast member.)

The cast includes:

The other cast members for the partner Digimon include:

The anime will premiere on April 5

The new anime will take place in 2020 and will feature an all-new story centering on Taichi Yagami when he is in his fifth year in elementary school. His partner is Agumon. The story begins in Tokyo when a large-scale network malfunction occurs. Taichi is preparing for his weekend summer camping trip when the incident happens. Taichi's mother and his younger sister Hikari get stuck on a train that won't stop moving, and Taichi heads to Shibuya in order to help them. However, on his way there, he encounters a strange phenomenon and sweeps him up into the Digital World along with the other DigiDestined.

Masato Mitsuka ( Digimon Fusion episode director) is serving as series director at Toei Animation . Atsuhiro Tomioka ( Inazuma Eleven , Pokémon , One Piece , Beyblade Burst ) is supervising the series scripts, and Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru returns from Digimon Adventure: to design the characters. Akihiro Asanuma ( Digimon: Data Squad ) is the chief animation director. Ryouka Kinoshita ( Little Witch Academia , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is the art director, and Toshiki Amada ( Fire Force , Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! ) is in charge of art setting. Matsuki Hanae, Naoko Sagawa , and Hiroyuki Sakurada are the producers.

A new trading card game for the franchise will also launch this spring.

The first Digimon Adventure: television anime series premiered in 1999, and the Digimon Adventure 02 television anime series (pictured at right) then aired in 2000-2001.

The first film in the six-part Digimon Adventure tri. film project opened in Japan in November 2015, and the sixth film opened in May 2018. The films feature Taichi and his friends in high school. Crunchyroll began streaming all six films on the same day that they premiered in Japan. Shout! Factory released all the films on home video.

The Digimon Adventure: Last Evolution Kizuna anime film opened in Japan on February 21. Fathom Events and Toei Animation will screen the film with English subtitles in select theaters in the United States on March 25. The film features Taichi as a university student.

