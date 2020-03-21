Akudama Drive Original Anime Reveals Character Designs for 7 Main Characters

Too Kyo Games and Studio Pierrot 's official website for their original television anime series Akudama Drive revealed the character designs and descriptions for the main characters once a day from March 14 through March 20.

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Ordinary Person (Ippanjin), a normal woman who has grown up in an ordinary household, has an ordinary job, and lives an ordinary life. She gets involved in the lives of the Akudama. She doesn't get sad and is always positive no matter what.



Yuichiro Umehara as Courier (Hakobiya), who has an ingenious talent for driving and can handle any weapon. He is a man of little words and only says what needs to be said. He has absolute confidence in is work and is a bit of a workaholic.



Shunsuke Takeuchi as Brawler (Kenkaya), a fighting idiot who thinks that power is everything. He has a pure and straightforward personality.



Shun Horie as Hacker, a cyber-terrorist who has great hacking skills. He gets more passionate about something the more it seems like it's impossible to do, but he's indifferent to things he has no interest in.



Megumi Ogata as Doctor (Isha), a mad scientist who enjoys playing with people's lives. She excels at medical treatment, and hides syringes and gas under her white coat.



Subaru Kimura as Hoodlum (Chinpira), who is a bit of a coward and as a result worries a lot about his friends.



Takahiro Sakurai as Cutthroat (Satsujinki), whose hobby is murder. His normal personality is as innocent as a child, but under certain conditions he has impulses to kill.



The show will premiere in July.

Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games are credited with the original work. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa game franchise) is credited with the original story draft. Tomohiro Taguchi ( Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World , Twin Star Exorcists ) is directing the anime at Studio Pierrot , and Yoshifumi Sasahara (episode director for Scum's Wish , Kino's Journey - The Beautiful World ) is the assistant director. Norimitsu Kaihō ( Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , School-Live! ) is overseeing the series scripts. Cindy H. Yamauchi is adapting Rui Komatsuzaki 's original character designs for animation. Aida Shigekazu is composing the music.

In the story of the anime, long ago the "Kantō" and "Kansei" countries had a war that divided the world. But at the end of the war, Kansei became a vassal to Kantō. However, Kansei's government and police force declined, and crime became rampant. The criminals are called "Akudama."

Source: Akudama Drive anime's website