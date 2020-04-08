Kakegurui's Homura Kawamoto, Read or Die Manga's Shutaro Yamada Launch New Manga

Hikaru Muno, Mika Mizuguchi also collaborate on Greatest M mahjong manga

This year's 19th issue of Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine revealed on Wednesday that manga creators Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ), Hikaru Muno, and Shutaro Yamada ( Read or Die manga) will launch a new manga titled Greatest M - Ijin Mahjong Taisen (Greatest M - The Tournament for the Greatest Mahjong Player).in Shogakukan 's Sunday Webry website on April 21. Kawamoto and Muno are credited with the original work, while Yamada is credited with the art. Mika Mizuguchi will supervise the manga. Yamada drew the below illustration to celebrate the manga's announcement.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019.

Kawamoto and Muno also previously collaborated alongside Takeshi Azuma on the Chrono Ma:gia: Mugen no Haguruma (Infinite Gears) manga, an adaptation of GungHo Online Entertainment 's digital card game Chrono Ma:gia that launched in October 2018, and ended last September.

Viz Media published all four volumes of Yamada's manga adaptation of Hideyuki Kurata 's Read or Die novel series in 2006 and ComicsOne published Yamada's Loan Wolf manga.