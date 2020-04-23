Sailor Moon Eternal Film Reveals Cast, Teaser Video, Visual

Toei Animation revealed on Thursday a new cast member, teaser video, and visual for the first film in the Bishōjo Senshi Sailor Moon Eternal ( Pretty Guardians Sailor Moon Eternal The MOVIE ) two-part anime film project.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka ( Sword Art Online 's Kirito, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma 's Sōma, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Inosuke) is playing Pegasus / Helios in the movie.

The film will open in Japan on September 11. Toei Animation has not yet announced a release window for the second film in the project.

The film marks 25 years since the franchise last had a work that screened in theaters in Japan.

Original manga creator Naoko Takeuchi is credited with the original work and with supervision. Chiaki Kon is returning from Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Crystal: Season III to direct the two films. Kazuko Tadano , the character designer for the original Sailor Moon anime, is designing the characters. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure TV anime all five parts, Land of the Lustrous , PriPara ) is penning the scripts. Toei is distributing the film. Studio DEEN is co-producing the film alongside Toei Animation .

The returning cast includes:

The two-part film project will take the place of a fourth season for Sailor Moon Crystal . The films will cover the "Dead Moon" arc of Takeuchi's original manga.

The third Sailor Moon Crystal season, which featured a new staff and focused on the Death Busters arc (also called the Infinity arc), premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll , Niconico , and Hulu streamed the season. The three services and others streamed the first two Sailor Moon Crystal seasons overseas as they debuted online in Japan.

Viz Media licensed all three seasons for release in North America. The company released the first season of Sailor Moon Crystal on DVD and DVD/Blu-ray Disc combo pack in August 2016, the second season in February 2017, and the third season in December 2017.

Source: Press release