Sentai Filmworks Announces Run With the Wind Anime's English Dub Cast
posted on by Alex Mateo
Sentai Filmworks announced on Wednesday the English dub cast for Run with the Wind, the television anime of Shion Miura's Kaze ga Tsuyoku Fuiteiru (Feel the Wind) novel. The company also began streaming an English dub video clip.
The cast includes:
- Blake Jackson as Haiji
- Gabriel Regojo as Kakeru
- Nathan Wilson as Joji
- Scott Gibbs as Jota
- Andrew Love as King
- Jovan Jackson as Musa
- Ty Mahany as Nico
- Mike Haimoto as Prince
- Daniel Regojo as Shindo
- Benjamin McLaughlin as Yuki
- James Belcher as Tazaki
- Alyssa Marek as Hanako
- Jay Hickman as Hanako's Dad
- Tyler Galindo as Sakaki
- Josh Morrison as Fujioka
- Chris Hutchison as Mochizuki
- Rob Mungle as HS Coach
- Kelly Greenshield as Musa's Boss
- Matt Shipman as Hirakawa
- Orlanders Jones as Iwanki
- Brittany Lauda as Haiji's Mother
- John Swasey as Haiji's Father
Shannon Reed is directing the English dub. David Lascoe, Anel Garcia, Ricardo Contreras, and Jonathan Rodriguez are the audio engineers.
Sentai Filmworks' Blu-ray Disc release with the English dub will ship on June 30.
Run with the Wind premiered in October 2018 and ran for 23 episodes. Sentai Filmworks licensed the anime, and Crunchyroll and HIDIVE streamed the series as it aired.
HIDIVE describes the story:
Kakeru is a former elite runner in high school who finds himself down on his luck. After being chased for stealing food, he's saved by Haiji, a Kansei University student and a fellow runner. Having nowhere else to go, Kakeru is convinced by Haiji to move into a dormitory with eight other strangers. Before Kakeru is even settled in his new home, Haiji announces his ambitious plans to enter all ten of them into one of the most prominent university relay marathons in Japan, the Hakone Ekiden. There's just one small problem: with the exception of Haiji and Kakeru, none of the residents have ever run competitively before.
Kazuya Nomura (Robotics;Notes, Joker Game, Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie) directed the series at Production I.G. Shinchosha was credited with planning cooperation. Voice actor and The Kirishima Thing film scriptwriter Kohei Kiyasu both wrote and oversaw the series scripts. Takahiro Chiba (Occult Academy character designer, Haikyu!! chief animation director) designed the characters. Hideki Takahashi (Haikyu!!, Neon Genesis Evangelion) and Takashi Mukouda (Gurren Lagann, Space Dandy) were key animators. Hiromi Kikuta (Haikyu!!, Mr. Osomatsu) was the sound director, and Yuki Hayashi (DIVE!!, My Hero Academia) composed the music.
Source: Sentai Filmworks