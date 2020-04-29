Sentai Filmworks Announces Run With the Wind Anime's English Dub Cast

Kim Morrissy explores - and answers - a classic fan debate: which one's better, A Certain Magical Index or A Certain Scientific Railgun?

― Short answer: If you're watching the anime, it's Railgun . Long answer: Oh boy, this is going to take a while. I'm reviving an over 10-year-old debate, and in order to solve the matter definitively I need to explain every angle of the argument. Time to pull up your...