A Whisker Away Anime Film's Video Reveals Yorushika Ending Song

Twin Engine began streaming a new video for Studio Colorido 's second feature-length anime film A Whisker Away ( Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu ) on Friday. The video reveals and previews the film's ending theme song "Usotsuki" (The Lying Moon) by Yorushika. Yorushika will also perform the anime's theme song "Hana ni Bōrei" (A Ghost for a Flower).

The film was slated to open in Japan on June 5, but was delayed due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and will now debut worldwide on Netflix on June 18.

The original story about finding one's true self is set in Tokoname, Aichi and centers on Miyo "Muge" Sasaki. She is a peculiar second-year junior high student who has fallen in love with her classmate Kento Hinode. Muge resolutely pursues Hinode every day, but he takes no notice of her. Nevertheless, while carrying a secret she can tell no one, Muge continues to pursue Hinode. Muge discovers a magic mask that allows her to transform into a cat named Tarō. The magic lets Muge get close to Hinode, but eventually it may also make her unable to transform back to a human.

The "Neko o Kaburu" in the film's Japanese title literally means "put on a cat," but it typically functions as a figure of speech related to deception or pretending.

Mirai Shida ( The Secret World of Arrietty 's Arrietty, The Wind Rises ' Kayo Horikoshi, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes ' Melissa Shield) is playing Muge (seen left in image below) and Tarō. Natsuki Hanae ( Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 's Tanjirō Kamado, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 's Reita Toritsuka, Digimon Adventure tri. 's Taichi Yagami) is playing Kento (seen right in image below).



Other cast members include:

Eri Kitamura will voice Kinako, Kaoru Mizutani's cat who lives in the same house as Muge. Shinichiro Miki plays Kakinuma, a cool and composed cat who lives in the secret "Nekojima" world of the cats, but can spring into action when needed. Rei Sakuma plays Tamaki, who urges Muge to return to the human world. Oolongta Yoshida plays Sugita, a cat who guides Muge to the gathering spots for Nekojima residents. Fukushi Ochiai plays Hajime, who cries with worry over the cat-transformed Muge.

Junichi Sato ( Sailor Moon , Aria the Animation , Princess Tutu ) and Tomotaka Shibayama (animation director for Blue Exorcist , Le Chevalier D'Eon ) are co-directing the film at Studio Colorido ( Typhoon Noruda , Penguin Highway , Fastening Days ). Mari Okada ( Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms , anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day ) is writing the script.

Source: Email correspondence