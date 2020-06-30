GET UP! GET LIVE! Short Anime's Episode 0 Streams on July 3

Anime about aspiring comedians in entertainment industry premieres on July 10

The official website for MBS ' GET UP! GET LIVE! franchise announced on Monday that the franchise 's official YouTube channel will stream episode 0 of the upcoming short anime GET UP! GET LIVE! #GeraGera on July 3.

The anime will premiere on July 10 at 25:50 (effectively July 11 at 1:50 a.m.) at the end of the Super Animeism timeslot on MBS , TBS , and 26 other network affiliates. The anime will feature super-deformed characters.

The story of the " voice actor x 2D entertainer" project centers on aspiring comedian entertainers who come together at SSS (Super Star School), a talent agency for comedians. The story portrays the friction and jealousy in their rivaling careers, as well as their admiration towards industry veterans, their disappointments, and the obstacles to their success as they aspire to become the greatest entertainers in Japan and the world.

The project's cast includes:

The Tenshin comedy duo's Seitarō Mukai ( Maesetsu! ) is credited with planning and developing the project, and Wataru Watari ( My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU , Girlish Number ) is credited with the story. "88" is directing the anime at Spellbound , and Takashi Ifukube is in charge of the anime series scripts. Taka is handling the background music .

Two monthly manga adaptations will launch in the October issue of Ichijinsha 's Monthly Comic Zero-Sum magazine on August 28, and on the Zero-Sum Online service on September 4. The Zero-Sum Online version will cover the main story of the "1st Live" event's drama segment, while the Monthly Comic Zero-Sum version will delve into side stories for each character.

The group had its "1st Live" event in May 2019, and its "2nd Live" event this past February, with a "3rd Live" event planned for September.

