Jump Force Game Adds Hunter x Hunter's Meruem

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Friday that Meruem from Hunter x Hunter will be a playable DLC character in the Jump Force crossover fighting game. Meruem will be part of the game's Character Pass 2.

Character Pass 2 includes the already released character Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia . In addition to Meruem from Hunter x Hunter , , the new character pass will include one character each from Yū Yū Hakusho , Bleach , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure .

Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, will launch on August 28 in the Americas and Europe. The game will launch in Japan and Asia on August 27. The Switch version will allow for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version will include all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass will also be available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.