Jump Force Switch Version Launches in Japan, Asia on August 27

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Monday that it will release Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the Jump Force crossover fighting game, on August 27. Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia also revealed that the game will launch in that region on the same date. Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia is also streaming a trailer for the game.

The game is slated to launch this year in the Americas and Europe. The Switch version will allow for local co-op with two consoles connected, and offline battles that allow for up to six people to play with one console. The Switch version will include all nine characters from the game's first Character Pass, and the game's second Character Pass will also be available separately.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia's All Might, Hunter x Hunter's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto's Madara Uchiha, Bleach's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Character Pass 2 includes the already released character Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia. The new character pass will also include one character each from Hunter x Hunter, Yū Yū Hakusho, Bleach, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure.

Sources: 4Gamer (鼬), Bandai Namco Entertainment Asia's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.