Jump Force Game Gets Switch Version, DLC Character Shoto Todoroki

Jump Force Deluxe Edition game launches in 2020; 2nd Character Pass debuts in spring

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced on Thursday that its Jump Force crossover fighting game is getting a Nintendo Switch version titled Jump Force Deluxe Edition in 2020 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan. The Switch version will include all DLC characters from the first Character Pass and a new offline 3-vs.-3 mode. The company began streaming an announcement trailer:

Bandai Namco Entertainment also announced a second Character Pass with five DLC characters for all versions of the game. My Hero Academia 's Shoto Todoroki, the first new DLC character, will join the game's roster this spring. The second Character Pass will also include one character each from Hunter x Hunter , Yū Yū Hakusho , Bleach , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . The company streamed a trailer that highlights Shoto Todoroki:

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba, My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter x Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Sources: Press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel (link 2)



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.