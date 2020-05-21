Jump Force Game Adds Shoto Todoroki on May 26

Bandai Namco Entertainment America announced on Tuesday that Shoto Todoroki from My Hero Academia will launch as a playable character in the Jump Force crossover fighting game on May 26. Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe also announced that the character will launch in Europe on the same day. The character will debut early for players with Character Pass 2 on Friday .

Character Pass 2 will also include one character each from Hunter X Hunter , YuYu Hakusho , Bleach , and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure . Jump Force Deluxe Edition , the Nintendo Switch version of the game, is slated to launch in 2020 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Spike Chunsoft developed the game, which launched for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in February 2019 in the Americas, Europe, and Japan.

Previously released DLC characters include My Hero Academia 's Katsuki Bakugo, Dragon Ball Z 's Majin Buu, Yu-Gi-Oh! 's Seto Kaiba , My Hero Academia 's All Might, Hunter X Hunter 's Biscuit Krueger, Naruto 's Madara Uchiha, Bleach 's Toshiro Hitsugaya and Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, One Piece 's Trafalgar Law, and Kane and Galena (original characters designed by Akira Toriyama ). The sets of paid DLC include avatar costumes and skills along with the DLC characters. The game's first Character Pass allows players to access the first nine DLC characters.

Sources: Email correspondence, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe's Twitter account



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.