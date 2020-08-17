Funimation Streams Persona 5 the Animation TV Anime, Specials With Subtitles, Dub

Funimation announced on Monday that it will begin streaming all 26 episodes of the PERSONA 5 the Animation television anime and the PERSONA 5 the Animation: Dark Sun and PERSONA 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours anime specials in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub on Tuesday in the U.S. and Canada.

The English dub of the anime series will debut on Funimation with the following cast, reprising their roles from the game:

Aniplex of America will release PERSONA 5 the Animation on Blu-ray Disc as a "Complete Blu-ray Set" on September 29. The PERSONA 5 the Animation 's "Complete Blu-ray Set" will include six discs with 26 episodes of the anime series as well as two anime specials PERSONA 5 the Animation: Dark Sun and PERSONA 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours . The Blu-ray Disc set will include the English dub . Extras include an illustration card set, commercials, trailers, and textless versions of the series' opening and ending sequences.

Aniplex of America describes the anime's story:

Ren Amamiya is about to enter his second year of high school after transferring to Shujin Academy in Tokyo. A strange incident triggers the awakening of his Persona, and alongside his friends, he forms the “Phantom Thieves of Hearts” to change the hearts of corrupt adults by stealing the source of their distorted desires. Meanwhile, cases of psychotic breakdowns have been popping up one after another... Living their ordinary high school lives in Tokyo during the day, the group stalks the bustling metropolis of Tokyo as the Phantom Thieves by night. It's time for the curtains to rise on this grand, picaresque story!

Aniplex of America first announced that it had licensed the anime adaptation of Atlus ' Persona 5 game on February 2018. The anime premiered in Japan in April 2018. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Crunchyroll and Hulu as it aired. Crunchyroll began streaming the 50-minute PERSONA 5 the Animation: Stars and Ours anime special in March 2019. The first anime special, PERSONA 5 the Animation: Dark Sun , aired on December 30. Crunchyroll is streaming the first special.

Masashi Ishihama ( From the New World , Kamichu! ) directed PERSONA 5 the Animation , and the game franchise 's producer Katsura Hashino is credited with the original story concept. Satomi Ishikawa ( Convenience Store Boy Friends ) adapted Shigenori Soejima 's original game character designs for animation. Kazuma Kaneko is credited for having drawn the original demon designs from the game. Shinichi Inotsume ( Persona 5 the Animation -The Day Breakers- , Hayate the Combat Butler , Sket Dance ) was in charge of the series scripts. Shōji Meguro returned from the game to compose the anime's music.

Source: Funimation