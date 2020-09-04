King's Raid Anime's Video Previews Opening Song, Reveals October 2 Premiere

The official website for King's Raid: Ishi o Tsugumono-tachi (Heirs of the Will), the television anime of South Korean developer Vespa 's King's Raid smartphone RPG app, began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Friday. The video previews the anime's opening theme song "legendary future" by fripSide , and also reveals the anime's October 2 premiere date on TV Tokyo . The site also unveiled a new visual for the anime.

Ryōta Suzuki and Yoshino Nanjō star in the anime as original characters Rihito and Lupine. The previously announced cast includes:

Makoto Hoshino ( Utano☆Princesama Revolutions , DamePri Anime Caravan ) is directing the anime at OLM and Sunrise Beyond , and Megumi Shimizu ( Butlers x Battlers , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tatsuya Arai is serving as character designer and chief animation director, and Yū Yoshiyama is designing the monsters. Masahiro Tokuda ( Last Hope , Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement ) is composing the music. KOTOKO is performing the ending theme song "SticK Out."

The staff also includes:

The game is a real-time 3D battle role-playing game that has topped 13 million downloads worldwide since launching on September 19, 2016. The story is set in a world of sword and sorcery a century after King Kairu of Orvelia defeated the demon king Angumundo. The squire Kasel lives in these peaceful times. However, Kasel's destiny is set in motion when he hears of the demons reappearing on his land. Guided by a great wise man, Kasel embarks on an adventure with his companions to drive back the darkness threatening his once peaceful land and become the Chosen Warrior of the Holy Sword Aea.