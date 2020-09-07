Cells at Work! Film Debuts at #10, Doraemon Stays at #2

The Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) anime film sold 111,000 tickets to stay at #2 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 138,637,000 yen (about US$1.30 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold 2.24 million tickets for a total 2,694,047,700 yen (about US$25.34 million).

The film opened at #1 in 377 theaters in its first weekend. The film sold 630,000 tickets for 761 million yen (about US$7.13 million) from August 7-9. The film sold 334,000 tickets for 413 million yen (about US$3.86 million) on Saturday and Sunday. The film opened in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Kazuaki Imai , an episode director on the Doraemon television anime, and the director of 2018's Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, directed the 40th film. Genki Kawamura also returned from the 2018 film to pen the new film's script. Mr. Children performed the theme songs "Birthday" and "Kimi to Kasaneta Monologue" for the film. The film is the franchise 's first to feature two theme songs, and it is also the first work for which Mr. Children have written two songs.

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! stayed at #4 in number of tickets sold in its eighth weekend. The film earned 84,104,800 yen (about US$791,200) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,958,998,150 yen (about US$46.65 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 17. The film sold 605,000 tickets and earned 787,588,600 yen (about US$7.34 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend. Audiences for the film were about 40% men and 60% women, with ages ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. The Eiga.com website projects that the film will earn about 5 billion yen (about US$46.64 million).

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

The third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song climbed the rankings from #6 to #5 in number of tickets sold in its fourth weekend. The film earned 107,560,200 yen (about US$1.01 million from Friday to Sunday) — more than Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! — and has earned a cumulative total of 1,420,355,200 yen (about US$13.36 million).

The film opened at #1 and sold 270,000 tickets for 474,890,600 yen (about US$4.48 million) in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on August 15, after being postponed from its original March 28 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Fathom Events had planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23 in North America, and had planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced in March it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The Bokutachi no Uso to Shinjitsu Documentary of Keyakizaka46 film opened at #6.

The Tokubetsu Jōei-ban "Hataraku Saibō!!" Saikyō no Teki, Futatabi. Karada no Naka wa "Chō" Ōsawagi! (Special Screening Edition: "Cells at Work!" The Return of the Strongest Enemy. A Huge Uproar Inside the Body's "Bowels!") theatrical anime opened at #10 in its first weekend.

Hirofumi Ogura ( Black Butler II , Null & Peta ) is the new director of the second season (and the theatrical anime) at David Production . Yuuko Kakihara is returning to write and oversee the series scripts. Takahiko Yoshida is returning as the character designer, and Kenichiro Suehiro from MAYUKO is returning to compose the music. The anime will feature a returning cast.

Cells at Work! ! (with two exclamation points), the second anime season of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga, will premiere in January 2021.

The anime adaptation of Shigemitsu Harada and Issei Hatsuyoshiya 's Cells at Work! Code Black ( Hataraku Saibō Black ) spinoff manga will also debut in January 2021 with a separate cast and staff.

The first television anime adaptation of the original manga premiered in July 2018 and aired for 13 episodes.

The live-action Yowamushi Pedal film is not in the top 10, but still earned 39,473,590 yen (about US$371,400) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 597,516,970 yen (about US$5.62 million). The live-action Love Me, Love Me Not film is also no longer in the top 10, but still earned 37,473,950 yen (about US$352,500) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 674,909,950 yen (about US$6.34 million).

The anime film of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend, but has stayed at #1 in the mini-theater rankings in its third week.

The film opened in Japan on August 22, after being postponed from its original May 16 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the Given film. The television anime focuses on high school students Ritsuka and Mafuyu, but the film focuses on the adults Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.

The television anime's cast members reprised their roles for the film. Hikaru Yamaguchi (director for Escha Chron , episode director for Mr. Osomatsu , Battle Spirits Double Drive ) returned to direct the film at Lerche . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! both seasons, Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) returned to write the script, and Mina Ōsawa returned to design the characters. Hiromi Kikuta and Michiru returned to handle sound direction and music composition, respectively. The artist centimillimental returned to perform the film's theme song.

The manga runs in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga has licensed the series.

