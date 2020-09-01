Doraemon Film Stays at #2, 3rd Heaven's Feel Film Drops to #6

The Eiga Doraemon: Nobita no Shin Kyōryū (Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's New Dinosaur) anime film stayed at #2 in its fourth weekend. The film earned 186,135,300 yen (about US$1.75 million) from Friday to Sunday. The film has earned a total 2,494,795,400 yen (about US$23.53 million).

The film opened at #1 in 377 theaters in its first weekend. The film sold 630,000 tickets for 761 million yen (about US$7.13 million) from August 7-9. The film sold 334,000 tickets for 413 million yen (about US$3.86 million) on Saturday and Sunday. The film opened in Japan on August 7, after being postponed from its original March 6 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The film's story begins with Nobita meeting two twin dinosaurs named Kyu and Myu. Despite the film's similarity in title to Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Dinosaur , the first film in the franchise , the story is completely different. The new film is the franchise 's 40th, and it marks the 50th anniversary of the original manga.

Kazuaki Imai , an episode director on the Doraemon television anime, and the director of 2018's Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Treasure Island film, directed the 40th film. Genki Kawamura also returned from the 2018 film to pen the new film's script. Mr. Children performed the theme songs "Birthday" and "Kimi to Kasaneta Monologue" for the film. The film is the franchise 's first to feature two theme songs, and it is also the first work for which Mr. Children have written two songs.

The live-action film of Hiroyuki Nishimori 's gag comedy manga Kyou Kara Ore Wa!! rose from #5 to #4 in its seventh weekend. The film earned 126,977,300 (about US$1.19 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 4,792,071,800 yen (about US$45.22 million).

The film opened in Japan on July 17. The film sold 605,000 tickets and earned 787,588,600 yen (about US$7.34 million) to rank at #1 in its opening weekend. Audiences for the film were about 40% men and 60% women, with ages ranging from teenagers to senior citizens. The Eiga.com website projects that the film will earn about 5 billion yen (about US$46.64 million).

The film's cast members reprised their roles from the live-action series. Yūichi Fukuda (live-action Gintama , HK/Hentai Kamen , Super Salaryman Mr. Saenai ) returned from the series to direct the film. The film also inspired a television special that premiered on the same day the film opened.

Fukuda directed the 10-episode live action series, which premiered on NTV 's Nichiyō Drama time slot in October 2018. The new series marked the first live-action adaptation for the manga in about 21 years.

The third film in the Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film trilogy Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel III. spring song dropped from #3 to #6 in its third weekend. The film earned 122,679,400 yen (about US$1.15 million) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 1,212,525,300 yen (about US$11.44 million).

The film opened at #1 and sold 270,000 tickets for 474,890,600 yen (about US$4.48 million) in its opening weekend. The film opened in Japan on August 15, after being postponed from its original March 28 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The first Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel I. presage flower , opened at #1 at the Japanese box office by both attendance and box office earnings in October 2017. The film sold a total of 980,000 tickets to earn 1.5 billion yen (about US$13.5 million).

The first film screened in the United States in November-December 2017. The film then screened in Canada in January 2018. The English dub of the first film debuted in theaters in the United States in June 2018. Aniplex of America released the film on Blu-ray Disc in November 2018.

The second film, Fate/stay night: Heaven's Feel II. lost butterfly , opened in January 2019. The film began playing in the United States and Canada in March 2019.

Fathom Events had planned to screen the first two films as a double feature on April 23 in North America, and had planned to screen the third film on May 7. However, the company announced in March it was postponing the screenings. Aniplex of America also announced that it is canceling the North American premiere of the third film, which was scheduled to be held at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on April 17 at 7:00 p.m.

The live-action film of Io Sakisaka 's Love Me, Love Me Not ( Omoi, Omoware, Furi, Furare ) manga dropped from #7 to #9 in it's third weekend. The film earned 54,489,950 yen (about US$514,300) from Friday to Sunday, and it has earned a cumulative total of 586,759,850 yen (about US$5.53 million).

The film opened at #6 and earned 205,238,250 yen (about US$1.93 million) in its opening weekend.

The film stars Minami Hamabe as Akari Yamamoto, Takumi Kitamura as Rio Yamamoto, Riko Fukumoto as Yuna Ichihara, and Eiji Akaso as Kazuomi Inui. Takahiro Miki directed the film, and Miki and Yōko Yonaiyama wrote the script.

The manga is also inspiring an anime film adaptation. The film was previously slated to open on May 29, but TOHO and the film's production committee delayed the film's opening due to the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), and they have not yet revealed a new opening date for the film.

Viz Media published the first manga volume on March 3.

Sakisaka ( Strobe Edge , Blue Spring Ride ) launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret in June 2015, and ended it in May 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 12th and final compiled book volume in June 2019.

The live-action film of Wataru Watanabe 's Yowamushi Pedal manga dropped from #8 to #10 in its third weekend. The film earned 42,501,300 yen (about US$401,100) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 524,004,370 yen (about US$4.94 million).

The film opened at #5 after a delay caused by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The film earned 247,875,980 yen (about US$2.34 million) in its opening weekend.

The story of the original manga centers around Sakamichi Onoda, an otaku at Sōhoku High School in Chiba. He loves anime and games so much, that he would ride his commuter bicycle to and from Tokyo's Akihabara shopping district in a 90-kilometer (about 60-mile) round trip over steep slopes after school. Onoda's life changes when he encounters his high school's cycling team, and he ends up joining the competitive sport of bicycle racing.

Watanabe launched the original Yowamushi Pedal manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in 2008, and Akita Shoten published the manga's 66th compiled book volume on April 8. The manga has over 25 million copies in circulation. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English.

The first season of the television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. The second season premiered in Japan in 2014 and ended in March 2015. Yowamushi Pedal New Generation , the series' third season, premiered in January 2017. Yowamushi Pedal Glory Line , the fourth season, premiered in January 2018. Crunchyroll streamed all four seasons as they aired.

The manga also inspired several anime movies, an original video anime, a live-action television adaptation, and 14 stage play productions.

The anime film of Natsuki Kizu 's Given manga dropped off the top 10 in its second weekend, but is still ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings. The film earned 18,644,100 yen (about US$175,900) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 98,032,300 yen (about US$925,300).

The film opened in Japan on August 22, after being postponed from its original May 16 opening in order to curb the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Fuji TV 's new Blue Lynx boys-love anime label produced the Given film. The television anime focuses on high school students Ritsuka and Mafuyu, but the film focuses on the adults Haruki, Akihiko, and Ugetsu.

The television anime's cast members reprised their roles for the film. Hikaru Yamaguchi (director for Escha Chron , episode director for Mr. Osomatsu , Battle Spirits Double Drive ) returned to direct the film at Lerche . Yuniko Ayana ( BanG Dream! both seasons, Girls Beyond the Wasteland ) returned to write the script, and Mina Ōsawa returned to design the characters. Hiromi Kikuta and Michiru returned to handle sound direction and music composition, respectively. The artist centimillimental returned to perform the film's theme song.

The manga runs in Shinshokan 's Cheri+ magazine. Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga has licensed the series.

The live-action film of Kenji Inoue and Kimitake Yoshioka 's Grand Blue Dreaming comedy manga dropped off the top 10 in its fourth weekend, but it still earned 15,854,910 yen (about US$149,600) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative total of 414,120,890 yen (about US$3.90 million).

