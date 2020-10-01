I Fell in Love After School's Haruka Mitsui Launches New Manga in October

Dōse, Koi Shite Shimaunda centers on girl surrounded by 4 handsome childhood friends

The November issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine revealed on Friday that Haruka Mitsui will launch a new manga titled Dōse, Koi Shite Shimaunda (After All, I'll End Up Falling for You) in the magazine's next issue on November 3. The magazine teases that the manga will center on Mizuho, a girl with four handsome childhood friends. Kizuki, the one among them treated as a kind of younger brother, has started getting closer to her.

Mitsui recently ended the I Fell in Love After School ( Hо̄kago, Koi Shita ) manga (seen right) on April 26. Kodansha published the manga's eighth and final compiled book volume on June 11.

Mitsui launched the manga in Dessert in February 2017. Kodansha Comics is releasing the manga digitally in English, and it released the seventh volume on August 25.

