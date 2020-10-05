Oishinbo Anime to be Streamed for Free With English Subtitles on YouTube

Anime premiered in Japan in October 1988

The television anime based on Tetsu Kariya and Akira Hanasaki 's Oishinbo manga launched a YouTube channel on Friday, and is streaming the first episode of the anime with English subtitles. The channel will stream new episodes of the digitally remastered version of the anime every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday through October, and will then stream new episodes on Wednesdays and Fridays starting in November. The channel will eventually stream all 121 episodes of the anime.

The anime premiered in Japan in October 1988, and aired on Nippon TV until 1992. The story follows culinary journalists Shirō Yamaoka and Yūko Kurita as they report for the Culture Department of the Tozai Shimbun.

Shinei Animation produced the series. Yoshio Takeuchi ( Examurai Sengoku , Harlock Saga , Scarecrowman ) directed the series. Haruya Yamazaki ( Andersen Monogatari , Galactic Patrol Lensman ), Ryūzō Nakanishi ( A Little Princess Sara , Sindbad the Sailor ), and Yasuo Tanami ( Anime Sanjushi , Nintama Rantaro ) wrote the scripts. Kazuo Otani ( Little Women , Tokimeki Tonight ) composed the music. Masaaki Kannan designed the characters. Akira Furuya served as the art director.

Tetsu Kariya and Akira Hanasaki launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine 1983. North American publisher Viz Media published some of the manga on its VizManga.com digital manga service and Viz Manga App in 2011.

The manga went on hiatus in 2014 after it received criticism for publishing a chapter about the 2011 Fukushima nuclear plant disaster. Big Comic Spirits ' editorial staff confirmed at the time that it was a previously planned hiatus. Kariya stated in 2016 that he wants to end the manga after he returns it from hiatus, but the manga has not yet resumed serialization.