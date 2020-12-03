Voice Actor Masaya Onosaka Makes Complete Recovery from COVID-19

Onosaka will gradually return to work

Voice actor Masaya Onosaka 's agency Aoni Production announced on Thursday that Onosaka has made a complete recovery from the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Onosaka will gradually return to work while taking into account his physical condition.

Aoni Production reported on November 25 that Onosaka tested positive for COVID-19 on November 24. The announcement noted at that time that Horiuchi was asymptomatic, and that his condition was stable with no fever or cough. He had developed a fever a few days earlier.

The agency stated it took appropriate measures, according to guidance from medical experts and government agencies, to ensure the health of its patrons, actors, and staff. The company also apologized for causing concern and inconvenience.

Some of Onosaka's most notable roles include Vash the Stampede in Trigun , True Form Kerberos in Card Captor Sakura , Ken Washio in the 1994 Gatchaman OVA , Fokker in Power Stone , Takeo Takakura in Magic User's Club! , Ichiro Mihara in Angelic Layer , Shiro Mibu in The SoulTaker , Leeron in Gurren Lagann , Isaac Dian in Baccano! , France in Hetalia - Axis Powers , Azazel in You're Being Summoned, Azazel , and Pri-Pri-Prisoner in One-Punch Man .

Another Aoni Production voice actor, Banjou Ginga , tested positive for COVID-19 on November 5, but he has since fully recovered after treatment and is gradually returning to work.

Image via Aoni Production

Source: Aoni Production via Hachima Kikō