CyberAgent, DMM Games Unveil '1st Girls' Ice Hockey Anime,' Pride of Orange

TV anime, game in the works for 2021

CyberAgent 's CAAnimation label and DMM Games ( Kan Colle , Touken Ranbu ) unveiled their mixed-media project PuraOre! ~Pride of Orange~, which includes "the first girls' ice hockey anime ever," on Friday. The project has a television anime and a game in the works for next year.

The project's Twitter account is announcing the cast members one by one between now and December 11. The first cast member is Mayu Sagara .

The staff and cast will appear at a formal unveiling event for the project via the YouTube and Periscope services on December 11 at 7:00 p.m. (5:00 a.m. EST).

CAAnimation and DMM Game had said that the collaboration would involve the anime studio C2C ( Harukana Receive , Hitori Bocchi no Marumaru Seikatsu ) for the anime side of the project, while DMM Games would develop the game. CAAnimation held auditions for voice actors for the new project.

CyberAgent had previously announced that CAAnimation 's first project would be a multimedia project planned for launch this year with anime, video games, music, and several other forms of entertainment. CAAnimation was partnering with video content company Avex Pictures , music creator group Elements Garden ( Uta no Prince Sama , Senki Zesshō Symphogear franchises), anime studio Doga Kobo ( Himouto! Umaruchan , Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun , The Helpful Fox Senko-san ), and game developer Wonder Planet ( Jump Puchi Heroes, Crash Fever smartphone games) for the project.

CyberAgent founded the CAAnimation in October 2018. CAAnimation focuses on producing original anime, as well as producing possible game adaptations (developed by other CyberAgent subsidiary companies) of those original anime projects. The company will coordinate with AbemaTV for its original anime content.

Masaya Ochiai is the label's executive producer, while Hiroyuki Tanaka ( Yuri!!! on Ice , Wake Up, Girls! ) is the general producer.

CyberAgent and Cygames already established the CA-Cygames Anime Fund in June 2017. The fund has allowed both companies to invest in anime production committees, acquire streaming rights, and game adaptation rights.

